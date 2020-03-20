MANILA, Philippines – Actor Pepe Herrera announced on Thursday, March 19 that he is expecting a baby girl with his wife.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of the sonogram with the caption: "Si Baby Girl, ang sarap ng tulog. Nakanganga pa. Ang sarap pagmasdan. So Peaceful. Yan tuloy naimagine ko na kinakausap niya ako. (The baby girl is sleeping well. It's nice to look at. She looks so peaceful. I'm already imagining talking to her)"



The Killer Bride actor added his daughter seems to be pushing him to help people more and to go back to singing.

Although he did not mention his wife's name, Pepe said in a previous post that she's an interior designer and loves to paint.

Aside from his role in The Killer Bride, Pepe is a theater actor, and has played Tolits in several iterations of Rak of Aegis. He is also known for playing Benny, one of Cardo's best friends in FPJ's Ang Probinsyano. – Rappler.com