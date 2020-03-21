MANILA, Philippines – Actress Coney Reyes took to Instagram on Friday, March 20, to thank the people who have working with her son, Pasig mayor Vico Sotto as the country continues to battle the coronavirus.

In the video she shared where her son is seen doing a dry run of some city equipment, she wrote: "I thank God for his sense of humor (which I’m sure he got from his Papa) amidst all that we are experiencing as a people...as a nation. Thank you so much to all the men and women who tirelessly work alongside Vico! Bilib ako sa inyo! Maraming Salamat sa walang patid na tulong at suporta! (I admire you. Thank you so much for all the help and support) God is your ultimate Rewarder! "

To the people rallying behind Vico, she said: "I would also personally like to thank all the people who continue to pray for Vico and his team! God bless us all and keep us in His loving care. God is our Refuge and Strength! Our ever-present help in times of need! Mga kapwa Filipino! Stay strong!"

Vico is Coney's son with Eat Bulaga host and comedian Vic Sotto. Vico has been in the spotlight for the past week as citizens praised him for his efforts to help the people of Pasig amid the Luzon-wide lockdown. (READ:Vico Sotto: I will always just do what I believe is right)

Vico had appealed to the national government to exempt tricycles from the suspension of public transportation, to help ferry people exempted from the home quarantine rule, including health workers and people with medical emergencies. The government thumbed this down and Vico later complied. (READ: Pasig to comply with ban on tricycles during coronavirus lockdown)

Several government officials called out Vico for initially not heeding the rules, which did not sit well with netizens who took to social media to defend the mayor, pointing out that a risk assessment study was conducted in his move to allow tricycles to operate in the city. They also blasted pro-administration blogger and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy executive director Mocha Uson for insinuating that the Pasig mayor was childish and should just follow the rules set by the government.

Mocha denied she posted the comment and that another admin of her blog posted that opinion. – Rappler.com