MANILA, Philippines – Actress Angel Locsin, fiancé Neil Arce, and an unnamed local government are preparing to build sleeping quarters near hospitals to provide health workers on the frontlines an accessible area of rest.

Angel shared her project on Instagram on Friday, March 20, asking friends from the industry to spare their taping beds and beddings for the cause.

"I understand that life is hard right now, so we’ll refrain from asking you for financial donations. Instead, we would like to ask you for stuff that you already have," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on Mar 20, 2020 at 6:41am PDT

Angel thanked Angelica Panganiban, Anne Curtis-Heussaff, and Bea Alonzo, for donating their taping beds right away.

She also asked her followers for any available folding beds that she could borrow. "We’ll name the bed after the donor and you could also write down a note to thank them for their hard work," she wrote. She also welcomed bottled water donations.

"We acknowledge that this is a challenging time for everyone, but we also know that we, Filipinos, are strong and resilient, especially when united. We made it through Ondoy, Yolanda, Mt. Pinatubo and Taal eruption, and we will surely overcome this as a nation," she wrote.

"This is a plea to everyone to support our dear frontliners. Let’s help them save lives!"

Angel is known for her various philantrophy efforts. In June 2019, she sent 31 students to school and in November 2019 participated in relief efforts for the Mindanao earthquake victims.

Other celebrities who have extended help to Filipinos during the coronavirus outbreak include Bela Padilla, Maine Mendoza, Pokwang, among others. – Rappler.com