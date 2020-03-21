MANILA, Philippines – Over 100 stars from ABS-CBN will be starring in a digital concert – straight from their respective homes – to raise funds for families whose incomes will be affected by the lockdown in the whole of Luzon.

In a statement to the media, ABS-CBN said the Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: At-Home Together Concert will begin on Sunday, March 22, at 7 pm. Different artists will be performing for the fundraising activity, which was staged in partnership with local government units in Metro Manila and private companies.

The aim of the “at-home” concert is to “provide food and basic necessities to Filipinos who are unable to make a living.” Funds will be used to buy food and other basic necessities, primarily for local governments in Metro Manila.

Since March 16, Metro Manila has been on an “enhanced community quarantine” to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus. On March 17, the national government extended the quarantine to cover the entire Luzon. (Click here for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.)

The concert will air live on all of ABS-CBN’s platforms: ABS-CBN, ABS-CBN S+A, ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC), MYX, DZMM Teleradyo, as well as AM radio station DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 and FM radio station MOR 101.9, and streaming service iWant. Overseas, viewers can catch it on The Filipino Channel.

It will also be streamed on ABS-CBN’s Youtube channels and Facebook pages.

The Lopez Group, which owns ABS-CBN, earlier donated P100 million to the fund. ABS-CBN said they plan on extending the campaign to areas outside of Metro Manila.

Cash donations can be made through deposits to the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc.-Sagip Kapamilya bank accounts :

BPI peso account 3051-11-55-88

Metrobank peso account 636-3-636-08808-1

BDO peso account 0039301-14199

Philippine National Bank peso account 1263-7000-4128

BDO dollar account 1039300-81622

ABS-CBN has since suspended production for both its live shows and TV series in compliance with the quarantine. The media giant had earlier barred the admission of a live audience for its shows in the lead-up to the eventual announcement of a quarantine.

The Luzon quarantine stays in place until April 12, while the one in Metro Manila is in place until April 14. The date, however, is subject to change, depending on the national government's assessment. – Rappler.com