MANILA, Philippines – Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate and TV host Jinri Park and her partner John married in a simple ceremony in Australia on Saturday, March 21.

On Instagram, Jinri said that she and John decided to push through with the wedding but will have another celebration once the coronavirus threat subsides.

"Today was our wedding day but due to the virus we decided to postpone it. We still went to the church to legally signed the registry and got married. The weather was perfect and we had Johns family there to witness."

"I can’t wait till the virus dies down so I can wear my wedding dress and have my dad walk down the aisle. Stay safe and happy everyone! "

Last December, Jinri confirmed that she and John had a "Korean wedding." She earlier announced that she and John decided to cancel the wedding scheduled in Manila because of he Luzon lockdown.

Jinri confirmed she was engaged to John back in July 2019. – Rappler.com