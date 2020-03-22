MANILA, Philippines – Veteran screenwriter Ricky Lee will be conducting free writing workshops beginning April 8, as the entire Luzon remains under lockdown.

Cinema Centenario was among those who made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday, March 22. The free online workshops are scheduled on April 8, 15, and 22.

Interested applicants must be at least 18 years old and a Filipino citizen. Applicants must send a letter of intent and a writer's bio to banalramel@gmail.com by 11:59 pm on Friday, March 27.

Lee is an icon in the Philippine literary world. He has written more than 180 screenplays, several of which are considered classics in Philippine cinema. Lee has long conducted the free scriptwriting workshops.

This round, however, would be the first under an "enhanced community quarantine" imposed over the entire Luzon, which was the national government's response to the rising cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The lockdown will be in place until April 12 in Luzon, and April 14 in Metro Manila. The date, however, is subject to change depending on the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 380 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 25 deaths and 17 recoveries. Worldwide, the coronavirus has affected at least 169 countries, with over 300,000 cases and more than 12,000 deaths.

