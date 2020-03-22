MANILA, Philippines – Actor and singer Matteo Guidicelli brought together some of his friends from the entertainment industry to hold a benefit show online called One Voice Pilipinas for families affected by the Luzon lockdown.

Matteo, with the help of the Philippine Army and Landers supermarket, was able to raise more than 4 million from an online show that streamed Sunday afternoon, March 22.

Some of the celebrities who took part in the program included Kean Cipriano, Joey Generoso, Janine Tenoso, Jason Dy, Jed Madela, Kylie Verzosa. Actress Judy Ann Santos and Sarah Geronimo also joined in on the program, with Sarah joining Janine in a short song.

You can watch the show below:

One Voice Pilipinas is the latest fund drive led by celebrities for people affected by the Luzon lockdown. Other shows such as Bayanihan Musikhan led by Ryan Cayabyab and ABS-CBN's digital fund-raising concert have raised money that will be used to help families and workers affected by the lockdown. – Rappler.com