MANILA, Philippines – As the Philippines continues to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, local celebrities are pulling together their resources to help those affected by the Luzon lockdown.

Groups, individuals, and even TV networks have been staging online concerts and programs, calling for donations to provide medical equipment, mobile beds, and aide, to name a few. (READ: Celebrities show their support for workers, frontliners of community quarantine)

Stars such as Bela Padilla, Pokwang, and Darna star Jane de Leon have been busy joining efforts to help those worst hit by the effect of the lockdown and frontliners manning checkpoints and hospitals.

If you are looking for organizations or movements to help (from home, as most of us are), here's a running list of stars and groups who've set up fund drives:

Bayanihan Musikahan. Ryan Cayabyab has assembled artists from theatre and music to sing for a cause.

ABS-CBN's Pantawid ng Pag-ibig. Some of the stars of ABS-CBN got together on Sunday, March 22 for a fund-raising online concert. Funds will be used to provide basic necessities and food for those affected by the lockdown. Cash donations can be sent through ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc.-Sagip Kapamilya bank accounts.

Puhon: A Ben&Ben FB Live Event for the COVID-19 Efforts. Ben& Ben will be holding an online concert on March 27 to raise funds in partnership with YSEALI, Limitless Lab, and the Asian Institute of Management - Team Energy Center For Bridging Leadership.

Maine Mendoza's 'DoNation' Drive. Eat Bulaga host Maine Mendoza has led efforts to raise funds to buy groceries and basic needs for those affected by the lockdown.

Angel Locsin's callout for sleeping beds. The actress, fiance Neil Arce, and an unnamed government employee are asking help to purchase folding beds that can be used by health workers who are working overtime in hospitals.

Senior citizen help. Beauty queens Gazini Ganados and Resham Saeed have amplified fund drives for senior citizens.

Laban sa COVID fund drive by the Gutierrez family. The Gutierrez family and their friends have launched an online fund drive to buy basic needs and hospital equipment for doctors and nurses as well as PUV drivers, tricycle, jeepney, bus and taxi drivers affected by the suspension.

One Voice Pilipinas. Actor Matteo Guidicelli rallied his friends from the entertainment industry for a show called One Voice Pilipinas. The program is in cooperation with Landers supermarket and the Philippine Army.

Japeth Aguilar. The basketball star has been crowdsourcing donations for face masks for health workers through the Donate Protective Gear to Health Personnel in the Philippines.

Scarlet Snow Belo. Her parents Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho have donated masks to doctors and nurses. Scarlet, who boasts of over 4 million followers on Instagram, has been soliciting donations for people in need via bank or money app donation.

Miss Universe Philippines. The organization announced that they will provide meals to students stuck inside the University of the Philippines campus, as well as those working at the National Children's Hospital through the Byaheng Busog Project. For those who want to help, log on to byahengbusog.com.ph .

– Rappler.com