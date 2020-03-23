MANILA, Philippines – After posting a call out for folding beds and pillows, Angel Locsin, fiance Neil Arce, and their group of friends and volunteers went to work setting up sleeping quarters for doctors, nurses, and other essential workers in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In photos shared by the Philippine Coast Guard, the actress and her team were spotted setting up mobile sleeping quarters in Taguig City. They also provided food for those patrolling Lakeshore, Taguig.

Naabutan ng Task Force ang aktres inaayos ang ‘air conditioned tents’ na kasalukuyang nagsisilbing pahingahan ng mga health workers sa lugar. pic.twitter.com/MBtzM29k1f — Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) March 22, 2020

A Facebook used named Karlo Reyes also shared photos of the actress in action, helping set up the sleeping quarters for the health workers of Taguig City.

Angel also gave updates via Instagram stories.

Angel, who is known for using her stardom to establish or help out various charitable causes, is one of the many celebrities who have pooled together their resources to help people affected by the Luzon lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday, March 23, the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines has risen to 396. Click here for the latest updates. – Rappler.com