MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actors Max Collins and Pancho Magno announced the gender of their baby. In a video posted on their YouTube account, Monday, March 23, the couple said they are having a baby boy.

The couple earlier teased their followers on Instagram with the caption "it an XX or an XY?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Collins (@maxcollinsofficial) on Mar 23, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

Pancho and Max confirmed they were going to be parents back in December. The couple have been married since 2017. – Rappler.com