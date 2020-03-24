LOOK: JC Santos introduces daughter on social media
MANILA, Philippines – Actor JC Santos posted the first photo of his daughter on Monday, March 23. In the caption, the Motel Acacia actor said: "Afternoon probinsya air for my little sunshine. Be safe everybody. May this break be a good opportunity for you to take good care of your family. God bless us all!"
In photos shared by his wife Shyleena Herrera, it was revealed that baby's girl's name is River.
JC confirmed back in December that he was going to become a father. – Rappler.com