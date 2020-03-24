MANILA, Philippines – Actor JC Santos posted the first photo of his daughter on Monday, March 23. In the caption, the Motel Acacia actor said: "Afternoon probinsya air for my little sunshine. Be safe everybody. May this break be a good opportunity for you to take good care of your family. God bless us all!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC Santos (@j.c.santos) on Mar 23, 2020 at 6:17am PDT

In photos shared by his wife Shyleena Herrera, it was revealed that baby's girl's name is River.

JC confirmed back in December that he was going to become a father. – Rappler.com