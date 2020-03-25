MANILA, Philippines – Actor Christopher de Leon has been discharged from the hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, March 24, his wife, actress Sandy Andolong posted on Instagram stories photos of her husband leaving the hospital.

"And he is finally home. Big thank you to all the health workers, medics, nurses, and doctors of Medical City hospital," Sandy said.

Sandy also shared a screenshot of their family's video group chat.

The actor's manager, Lolit Solis, told ABS-CBN that De Leon will still undergo self-quarantine for 14 days. Solis also shared that Andolong has tested negative.

De Leon, who is part of the afternoon show Love Thy Woman, confirmed last March 17 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. (READ: Select 'Love Thy Woman' cast, crew asked to undergo self-quarantine)

Love Thy Woman and other ABS-CBN shows have temporarily suspended production due to the pandemic and the Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com