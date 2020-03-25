MANILA, Philippines – Actress Iza Calzado said on Wednesday, March 25 that she is in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The actress, 37, said she has been tested for the coronavirus but is still waiting for the test results.

"I'm currently hospitalized for pneumonia and so, I was tested for Covid-19 and I’ve been waiting for the results for several days now," she said, sharing a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask and what seemed like a hospital gown.

"It’s been a challenging time for me but it cannot compare to the frontliners who have cared for me and to whom I am so grateful. My heart goes out to everyone in these trying times, especially those who risk their lives every day to care for their loved ones," she added.

The actress also asked followers to "join her in prayer" for the sick and their loved ones, those coping with the pandemic and the subsequent quarantines, and medical workers who serve as the frontliners in the pandemic.

"I count this time as an opportunity to be kind. To be a source of love and light. With the grace of God, i can fight this and we all fight this together."

Iza's diagnosis comes as hospital resources are stretched to the limits, as mild to severe cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continue to rise in the Philippines. The entire Luzon is under lockdown while several other areas all around the Philippines have been put under quarantine as a way to "flatten the curve" or slow down the spread of the virus. (Click here for the latest on the pandemic and the Philippines' response to the crisis.)

Several private hospitals in the Philippines have announced that they can no longer accept new COVID patients, since they've already hit capacity. Public hospitals have also felt the stress, aggravated by difficulties in sourcing protective equipment such as face masks and gloves.

The Philippines has lagged behind other countries in testing for the coronavirus, a move that the World Health Organization recommends. More test kits, however, are expected to be finally deployed soon. – Rappler.com