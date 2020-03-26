MANILA, Philippines – Actor and emcee Domingo "Menggie" Cobarrubias died Thursday morning, March 26, due to complications from pneumonia. He was 68 years old.

His niece Patricia Prudon confirmed the news on Facebook. Cobarrubias, a veteran in the entertainment industry, was tested for the coronavirus prior to death. His family, however, has yet to get the test results.

"Will keep everyone posted," said Prudon.

"Thank you for being a father, a lawyer, a general and a whole lot more roles to Philippine cinema. You will surely be missed," she added.

She also implored the public to stay at home so as not to risk infection or infecting other people.

On Tuesday evening, March 25, Cobarrubias posted a "Good bye" message on Facebook.

Friend and theater actor Lui Quiambao Manansala posted on Wednesday, March 26 that they were still waiting for the COVID-19 test result. Cobarrubias was already in "critical" condition then.

Upon news of Cobarrubias' death, friends and fans of the actor offered their condolences on social media, paying tribute to "Tito Menggie."

"Rest In Peace, Tito Menggie Cobarrubias. You will be missed," Agot Isidro wrote on Twitter.

We lost one of our colleagues to COVID19.



Rest In Peace, Tito Menggie Cobarrubias. You will be missed. — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) March 26, 2020

Haaaaay... I teared up when I saw it on viber. RIP Menggie. — Jim (@Jimparedes) March 26, 2020

Director Kip Oebanda also mourned the "loss of one of the film industry's finest veteran actors."

Goodbye, Sir Menggie Cobarrubias. RIP.

The film industry is mourning the loss of one of our finest veteran actors. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) March 26, 2020

Cobarrubias' latest acting stint was for an ongoing GMA TV series called Beautiful Justice, where he played President Ricardo San Jose.

He was also in the TV series The Killer Bride, films Eerie (2018) and Signal Rock (2018), TV series Wagas from 2015-2019, and the movies Mauban: Ang Resiko (2014), Jaguar (1979), Mater Dolorosa (2012), and Impostor (2010).

His acting career spanned over 3 decades. He won the 2014 Best Actor QCinema International Film Festival award for Mauban: Ang Resiko, and the 1980 Urian Best Supporting Actor award for Jaguar. – Rappler.com