MANILA, Philippines – Everybody makes mistakes, but the best people know when to own up and apologize. Take it from Angel Locsin who, on March 25, apologized for once endorsing Senator Koko Pimentel, after he broke quarantine protocol and exposed the public, including healthcare workers, to the coronavirus.

The senator announced on March 25 that he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. He had been experiencing symptoms since March 14, and got tested on March 20. But before receiving the results, he broke his self-quarantine and accompanied his pregnant wife Kathryna to the Makati Medical Center (MMC).

The senator’s violation of quarantine rules sparked public outrage, and was denounced by MMC’s medical director Dr Saturnino Javier, who called the senator’s actions “irresponsible and reckless," pointing out that Pimentel “added to the burden of a hospital trying to respond in its most competent and aggressive manner to cope with the daunting challenges of this COVID-19 outbreak.”

Angel shared news reports of the controversy on Twitter, and responded to followers who asked her about her endorsement of Pimentel in the 2007 elections. One Twitter user asked her if she regretted campaigning for him then.

“Yes. Super. Mortal Sin,” Angel responded. “Patawarin nyo po ako bilang ex husband po siya ng pinsan ko.”

(Forgive me because he's the ex-husband of my cousin.)

She also tagged Cat Arambulo of “why don't you motherfuckers just stay at home” fame in a report by the Philippine Star, saying: “[Cat Arambulo] where are youuuu?”

In another tweet, she responded to a photo of herself with Pimentel with “Eww.”

Aside from owning up to ghosts of political endorsements past, Angel has been hard at work throughout the lockdown, arranging to build sleeping quarters for healthcare frontliners, and recently launching a campaign to build isolation tents to help ease overcrowding in public and private hospitals. – Rappler.com