MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo turned 24 on Thursday, March 26. To celebrate, her fans announced a fund drive for those affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown.

Fans of Kathryn and partner Daniel Padilla announced on social media the Kathniels Share the Love fund drive. Spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo also tweeted about the effort on Twitter.

Interested parites can donate a minimum of P26. The money raised will be used to help those affected by the lockdown.

Kath @bernardokath and DJ @imdanielpadilla have inspired us in so many ways and helping those in need is one of them.



As they celebrate their birthdays amid this worldwide health crisis, we are celebrating it with empathy and compassion. #KathNielsShareTheLove pic.twitter.com/KE4shLKZBi — Bec (@immharvic) March 25, 2020

Severo greeted the actress on her birthday, sharing photos of donations the actress has sent to those affected by the lockdown.

Ito nakaka-chat ko naman halos araw-araw, walang sinasabi tapos malalaman ko na lang sa iba na kung ano-ano na palang tulong ang pinapaabot?



Happy birthday, Young Rochelle in 3 seasons of Daisy Siete. Who would've thunk!?!



Labyu and proud of you! https://t.co/DvF13Y3n6R pic.twitter.com/PYYxvA9r2R — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) March 25, 2020

Kathryn, who recently held the groundbreaking of her future dream house, posted a video to celebrate.

"Dreams do come true! Welcoming my birthday this year with one of the greatest gifts I could possibly ask for: my family’s dream house. It was a special day for all of us as the construction of our future home officially began, and I want to share this moment with all of you," she said.

– Rappler.com