MANILA, Philippines – Fashion designer Michael Leyva teamed up with actress Angel Locsin to distribute the first batch of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontliners in the coronavirus pandemic.

On Instagram, Michael wrote: "Sent over our first sets of PPEs for our heroes #frontliners with our hero #Darna herself @therealangellocsin. I decided to put bible verses and words of encouragement to uplift their day. Mabuhay po kayo and Maraming Salamat po sa malasakit."

Michael is one of the many Filipino fashion designers who have been helping in making PPEs and surgical masks for medical workers in the frontlines battling the novel coronavirus.

Angel has also been helping by setting up tents and soliciting beds and pillows for hospital workers. The actress shared that as of Thursday, March 26, they were able to raise close to P1 million for tents they plan to put up in 7 hospitals. (LIST: Celebrities lead relief, fund drives for families, workers affected by lockdown)

As of March 26, confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Philippines have reached 636. (Click here for the latest on the pandemic and the Philippines' response to the crisis.) – Rappler.com