MANILA, Philippines – Matteo Guidicelli celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday, March 26 with wife, singer Sarah Geronimo.

Matteo posted a photo show Sarah holding a cake with the caption: "Thank you Mrs. Guidicelli for everything. First birthday with you as your husband and I will forever cherish every single day with you. These days has reminded me of how precious life really is. Family, friends, loved ones and everyone out there, thank you very much for the greetings! God bless us all. Stay safe everyone."

Sarah posted a short message for Matteo by "hacking" his account and sharing one of his baby photos.

"Happy Birthday to my loving and caring husband!! Kamukha mo si Lucho dito!! Hehe I love you mahal ko."

Matteo also celebrated with his siblings.

His birthday this year was understandably low-key and private – the entire Luzon, after all, in under lockdown to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The two have been together for 6 years got married on February 20 in a private ceremony that was marred with controversy. – Rappler.com