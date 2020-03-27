MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray partnered with the Department of Health to remind everyone the basics of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, March 25 the Filipino-Australian beauty queen and singer shared through a video of the basic reminders such as not forgetting to wash their hands and physical distancing.

Catriona's dog Theo also makes an appearance.

"I don't know about you guys, but lately when watching the news, I've found myself feeling a little hopeless. But I believe, that knowledge has the ability to be incredibly empowering – which is what I feel many of us need now," she wrote on her Instagram account.

"So, in response to those of you who've been asking for basic info regarding how to protect ourselves from COVID-19, I've partnered up with the Philippine Department of Health (doh.gov.ph) to put together a simple video on how you and I can help put a stop to the CoVid19 pandemic...not just in the Philippines, but in all our nations. (Starring the lava-ble Theo)," she added.

Aside from the video, Catriona is also helping out Young Focus in calling for donations for the families in Smokey Mountain affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown.

