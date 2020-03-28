MANILA, Philippines – Actress Iza Calzado tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her manager Noel Ferrer said in an Instagram post on Saturday, March 28.

Ferrer said Calzado got her test results on Friday, March 27.

"She is recovering well as she was aggressively treated for pneumonia and the virus. She can actually [breathe] now without any oxygen assistance," said Ferrer. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Calzado earlier announced through a post on her own Instagram page that she had been hospitalized due to pneumonia.

"She will be tested again to see if she is already negative. Her husband Ben and others who interacted with her have not shown any symptoms," said Ferrer, adding that Calzado herself isn't sure where she contracted the virus.

Ferrer also thanked "the frontliners who continue to risk their lives to attend to our kababayans like Iza." The novel coronavirus is highly contagious. The lack of protective equipment worldwide has made battling the pandemic even more difficult and dangerous.

The entire Luzon is under lockdown as national government's strategy to slow down or prevent the spread of the virus. Several private hospitals in Metro Manila are already at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, even as public hospitals, including the Philippine General Hospital, prepare additional beds and wards for patients. – Rappler.com