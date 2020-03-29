MANILA, Philippines – Isabel Oli and John Prats' family will soon be welcoming a new member. On Sunday, March 29, Isabel announced that they are expecting their third child.

"In the thick of what’s happening, don’t forget to still count your blessings. We happened to have one big blessing that we all would like to share to you. Hoping our news will bring smiles to your faces."

"We will be welcoming another bundle of joy, Baby Pratty number 3 this JULY 2020!!! Our family is growing, and I can’t help but thank God even in the midst of this pandemic. I know that despite these trying times, God is always in His best timing and is sovereign. So, help us welcome our little one and pray for a safe delivery as well," Isabel said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Oli-Prats 蘇 心 心 (@isabeloliprats) on Mar 28, 2020 at 9:03pm PDT

John also made the announcement, saying: "It used to be just the two of them. Soon, they will be 3."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Paulo Q. Prats (@johnprats) on Mar 28, 2020 at 9:03pm PDT

The couple have two children – Feather and Freedom.

John and Isabel got married in 2015. – Rappler.com