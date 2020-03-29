MANILA, Philippines – Weeks after the van she was riding in was shot at by unidentified persons, Kim Chiu posted a video online to address rumors and speculation surrounding the incident. (READ: A week after shooting incident, Kim Chiu reflects: 'Life is precious')

In a video posted on her YouTube account on Friday, March 27, Kim said she decided to speak up to answer issues surrounding the shooting, including allegations that it was fake or staged. Kim said someone online made the allegation, but she did explicitly mention his or her name.

"Sobra akong na bothered parang nasabi ko talaga sa sarili ko, bakit, bakit sinabi niya iyo? Bakit may mga taong naniniwala sa kanya?"

(It bothered me so much and I wondered – why would they say that? Why would anything believe that?)

"Gusto ko lang tanungin, kailangan ba talaga may matamaan, may mamatay, meron masaktan para sabihin 'nyo na totoo yung nangyari? Dahil unang-una hindi ko ilalagay sa panganib ang buhay ng kahit sino para lang sa publicity."

(I wonder – does someone really need to be hit, die, or get hurt for people to believe that it was real? First of all, I'd never put anyone's life in danger for publicity.)

The Love Thy Woman star said the person who was supposedly the real target of the shooting had reached out to one of her ABS-CBN bosses.

Kim said she hoped she would no longer need to recall the incident after airing her side through the video.

Kim, her personal assistant, and driver were on their way to a location shoot for her show Love Thy Woman when undentified gunmen shot at the car they were riding in just as they left her Quezon City home. The actress, her assistant, and driver were all unharmed. – Rappler.com