MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American actor Nico Santos announced on Sunday, March 29 that his stepfather Sonny has died due to the coronavirus.

On Instagram he paid tribute to Sonny, saying: "My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy."

His mom is also positive for the coronavirus but has not required hospitalization.

"My mom is also fighting COVID-19. For the time being, she has not required hospitalization. The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore."

"Please continue to pray and send healing energy to my mom. I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy. Rest In Peace Tito Sonny. I love you."

Nico played Oliver T’sien in the movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan's Crazy Rich Asians. He is best known for playing Mateo on NBC's show Superstore.

The US is one of the countries hit hard by the coronavirus with 100,000 confirmed cases reported by the Johns Hopkins University as of March 27.– Rappler.com