MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo paid tribute to fallen doctors in the fight against the coronavirus, as she performed a duet with Melfred Hernandez, a doctor from the Asian Hospital and Medical Center. Hernandez was a close friend of the late Dr. Raul Jara. (READ: Dr Raul Jara celebrated for living, dying for his country)

The two on Sunday, March 29 sang "Paano Kita Pasasalamatan" as Jara's photos were flashed on screen on the Sunday variety show ASAP Natin To.

Jara, one of the country's top cardiologists, died fulfilling his life's work as a "people's doctor." The Philippines has recorded at least 1,418 cases of the coronavirus with 71 deaths and 42 recoveries. – Rappler.com