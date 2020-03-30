MANILA, Philippines – The Backstreet Boys performed their classic hit "I Want It That Way" on Monday, March 30 (Sunday, March 30 in the US).

The 5 members – Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, and Kevin Richardson recorded the song from their respective homes in 5 locations around the country. The performance aired during iHeart's Living Room Concert for America on Fox.

Before launching into the song, Brian made a short message for medical workers and frontliners battling the coronavirus.

"We live in unprecedented times today with the COVID-19 virus. I want to thank iHeart for putting this together. I want to thank Fox for airing it. I want to thank all the frontline responders that are donating their times and putting themselves in harms way to take care of their fellow citizens," he said.

In addition to the boys, Kevin and Nick's kids also make an appearance.

In a short message after the airing, the group wrote: "Honored we could be part of this incredible event."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) on Mar 29, 2020 at 6:53pm PDT

Backstreet Boys were among the performers in the show. Other singers included Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, and Elton John, who also hosted the event. – Rappler.com