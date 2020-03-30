MANILA, Philippines – Iza Calzado will soon be going home after her latest test showed she was now negative for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts Monday, March 30, Iza's manager Noel Ferrer said the actress is set to be discharged on Tuesday, March 31 after completing her prescribed treatment of antibiotics.

"It’s an amazing start of the week as we were just told that Iza can go home tomorrow after completing her IV antibiotics! Moreover, the good news is – Iza’s retest results came back and she is now negative for CoVid," said Ferrer in an Instagram post.

"We would like to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, love and support especially the doctors, nurses and all the health workers who continuously risk their lives to serve us all at this time," Ferrer said.

Ferrer asked for continued prayers for the actress and those who are battling the condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Ferrer (@iamnoelferrer) on Mar 30, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

On March 25, Calzado, 37, said on her social media accounts that she was in the hospital for pneumonia.

Ferrer then announced on March 28 that the actress tested positive for the coronavirus but was recovering.

As of Monday, March 30, confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country hit the 1,500 mark. – Rappler.com