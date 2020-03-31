MANILA, Philippines – Sesame Street released a set of videos reminding kids (and bigger kids aka adults) how to minimize risks during the coronavirus pandemic. (READ: Global lockdown tightens as coronavirus deaths mount)

Some of the show's most beloved characters – Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Grover — are featured in the videos, reminding kids and parents to wash their hands and cover their noses and mouths when coughing or sneezing.

One of Elmo's songs – "Brushy Brush," was updated to "Washy Wash" and now shows Elmo washing his hands.

One video features Rooster reminding others to wash their hands before touching anything.

Another video features characters showing veiwers how to cough sneeze properly.

The videos are part of the show's "Caring for Each Other" initiative, which was launched last week. The campaign also includes messages of comfort, as well as educational activities. – Rappler.com