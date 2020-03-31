MANILA, Philippines – Sylvia Sanchez and her husband Art Atayde have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actress said in an Instagram post on March 31.

Sharing a photo of her test results, Sylvia, whose real name is Jossette Campo Atayde, said that she and Art were brought to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan on March 24 after they displayed coronavirus symptoms. She was experiencing chills, while he had cough and shortness of breath.

They were then tested, and have self-isolated since then. They received their results after a week.

She then requested those she had come in contact with prior to the community quarantine to “monitor for symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever, LBM, and sore throat.”

“Art and I are getting better each day. Although this is slower than our usual recovery, we know that with prayers and strict compliance with our doctor’s orders, we will get there. Until then, we will keep you updated on how this progresses,” she said.

She then advised followers to take their vitamins and “most importantly, stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

The couple are parents to actors Arjo and Ria Atayde. – Rappler.com