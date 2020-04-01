MANILA, Philippines – British actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack died on Tuesday, March 31 at a hospital in suburban London from the coronavirus, his agent confirmed. He was 76.

He was admitted to the hospital when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, two days before his death.

Jack's wife Gabrielle Rogers could not come to see him before he passed, as she was quarantined in Australia after flying in from New Zealand the week before, according to a BBC report.

According to Rogers, Jack was in "no pain" as he "slipped away peacefully knowing that his children, step children, grandchildren, brother, friends, and I were all 'with' him."

The actor was in Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, The Force Awakens, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Aside from acting, he is also a dialect coach for A-list celebrities, such Robert Downey Jr. for Sherlock Holmes and Chris Hemsworth for the Avengers and Thor films. He has also worked with actors on the Lord of The Rings films, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain America: The First Avenger. HIs most recent project was for Matt Reeves' The Batman. – Rappler.com