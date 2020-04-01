MANILA, Philippines – Artists of Star Magic sang their version of "When You Believe," originally performed by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.

The video was recorded from their respective homes and was released on April 1, as Luzon was midway through a month-long lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Stars like Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador, Darren Espanto, Dimples Romana, Denise Laurel, Yeng Constantino, Jolina Magdangal, and Liza Soberano are featured in the video.

The video also features interviews with patients who survived COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. As of April 1, cases in the Philippines rose to 2,311.

"When You Believe" is a popular song from the movie The Prince of Egypt, which released in 1998. An adaptation of the Book of Exodus it follows the life of Moses from a prince of Egypt to lead the Israelites out from slavery. – Rappler.com