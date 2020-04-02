MANILA, Philippines – Aside from donating surgical masks, sourcing tents, and crafting Personal Protective Equipment, celebrities are donating food for health frontliners in the coronavirus pandemic. For stars Judy Ann Santos and Marian Rivera, the donation was a little more personal, with the two stars preparing meals right in their own kitchens.

Judy Ann Santos prepared a huge batch of Angrydobo meals and left a short message for the frontliners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Ann Agoncillo (@officialjuday) on Mar 31, 2020 at 5:16pm PDT

Marian Rivera also cooked her family's signature menudo dish. Husband Dingdong Dantes helped her in packing the food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on Apr 1, 2020 at 5:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on Apr 1, 2020 at 6:29am PDT

Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra turned chef as she and husband Ice Seguerra also prepped meals for frontliners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Diño Seguerra (@iceseguerra) on Mar 31, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Diño Seguerra (@iceseguerra) on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:36pm PDT

Comedian Pokwang is still distributing food she made from her kitchen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayette (@itspokwang27) on Mar 16, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT

The entire Luzon has been placed on a lockdown since March 17 to prevent the spread of the virus. As of posting, the Philippines has recorded over 2,000 cases of the coronavirus. More than 800,000 cases have been recorded worldwide. – Rappler.com