MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis took to Instagram to share a new adorable photo of Dahlia Amélie, her baby girl with husband Erwan Heussaff.

On Friday, April 3, Anne posted a shot of baby Dahlia in a white dress beside a "number one" floral bouquet, signifying Dahlia's "first month of life," which the couple celebrated on Thursday, April 2.

"We love you, our little Dahlia Amélie. Hoping this brings a smile to your face today," Anne wrote.

Anne and Erwan introduced their first child to the public on March 6, 2020, a few days after Dahlia was born on March 2. – Rappler.com