MANILA, Philippines – Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, along with their friends Nina Santos and Josh Dilay, have started a fundraising campaign called Pay it Forward PH. The campaign aims to raise funds for health workers in Pasay City General Hospital and Ospital ng Parañaque.

The fundraiser is looking to raise P300,000 in two weeks to buy personal protective equipment and food for frontliners in the two hospitals.

Of the total target amount, P130,000 will be allocated to each hospital for PPEs, and P20,000 to each for food.

The celebrity couple took to Instagram on April 2 to share the campaign and encourage their followers to give whatever they can for the donation drive.

Donations can be coursed through BDO, BPI, and PayPal. More details are available on the Pay it Forward PH Instagram page. – Rappler.com