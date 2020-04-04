MANILA, Philippines – US singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles revealed on her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 3, that she had been diagnosed with a “mild case" of COVID-19, but she is now "totally fine" and "fully recovered."

"I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love. I'm really grateful for every easy breath and every day," the 40-year-old musician shared in one clip.

In a separate clip, Sara thanked her fans for all their concern while she danced energetically to Earth, Wind and Fire's September hit.

"I had a very mild case of Covid and am counting my blessing for that," she wrote.

After a "couple of rough days," the Love Song and Brave singer said she is "totally fine and fully recovered," cheekily telling her fans to enjoy her newfound dancing skills.

Aside from Sara, another singer recently diagnosed with the coronavirus disease was Pink, but has also recovered. – Rappler.com