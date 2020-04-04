MANILA, Philippines – American singer-songwriter Pink revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 40-year-old performer said via an Instagram post on Saturday, April 4 that two weeks ago, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson were showing "symptoms of COVID-19." She learned about her diagnosis after being tested by their family's primary care physician, who had access to tests.

"My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were retested and are now thankfully negative," she said.

Pink proceeded to call out the "failure of their government," and that it is an "absolute travesty" that the US government has not made testing more widely accessible. She called the illness "serious and real," and that people need to know that it affects "the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor."

Pink announced that in an "effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day," she is donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

She is also donating an additional $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home," she said.

Pink is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with the disease. Others include actor Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones actor Kristoger Hivju, Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, and Idris Elba. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were disharged from an Australian hospital after their quarantine on Tuesday, March 17.

Veteran Afro-jazz musician Manu Dibango died on March 24 after contracting the disease, while Star Wars actor Andrew Jacks also died from coronavirus on Tuesday, March 31. – Rappler.com