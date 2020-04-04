MANILA, Philippines – A bunch of artists, musicians, and poets are set to perform in "Mamatay Kang Hayup na COVID Ka!," an online event that aims to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The event brings back the days of the telethon – where entertainment and other antics unfold on screen for 24 hours a day as viewers are encouraged to pledge donations. This particular online telethon will run all day for 10 days.

The line-up of performers includes Aia de Leon, Caliph 8, Gloc 9, Johnoy Danao, Leanne & Naara, Curtismith, Juan Miguel Severo, Reese Lansangan, Rhian Ramos, and Donita Rose. Even John Lloyd Cruz, former mainstream heartthrob turned celebrity recluse, is expected to make an appearance.

The telethon will be streamed live from the event’s Facebook page starting Saturday, April 4, at 6 pm, and will run continuously until April 14 at 11:59 pm.

Hosting the telethon are Ramon Bautista and Jun Sabayton.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support scientists, technicians, and volunteers at the Philippine Genome Center, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the UP National Institute for Health, and the Lung Center of the Philippines. – Rappler.com