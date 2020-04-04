MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, April 3, the "Sailing" singer posted the message on his Facebook account.

"Dear Friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is," he said.

"Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had. For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a 'hoax' or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world."

Cross said people can stop the virus by following the basic rules such as washing hands and doing self-quarantine. He also reminded everyone to be kind in these times.

Cross, whose hits also include "Arthur's Theme" is the latest celebrity to confirm being tested for the coronavirus. Other stars include Idris Elba, and Pink.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who were among the first to have been tested positive for the virus has since been discharged and are back in the US. – Rappler.com