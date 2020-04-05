MANILA, Philippines – Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber said that they are the "best of friends" and are not in the rush to be in a romantic relationship.

On Sunday, April 5, the two issued a joint statement on their relationship status posted through their respective social media accounts, The two, whose tandem has been a big hit on TV and film, said they're not in a hurry to be a couple.

"Masaya at masarap po sa pakiramdam ang idea ng isang romantic relationship, but as we go along our journey, we realize na hindi basta-basta lang to get into a relationship," said Maymay, 22, and Edward, 19.

(The idea of a romantic relationship is nice but as we go along our journey, we realize it's not easy to get into a relationship.)

In the Philippines, it's not uncommon for on-screen partners to end up together in real life – or, at least, be constantly asked if their on-cam chemistry translated into an off-cam relationship.

Both said they enjoying their friendship. "Sa ilang taon naming pagsasama, sa trabaho man at sa personal, pareho po namin na-realize na sa estado ng buhay namin ngayon, we both are still very young and there is so much more we still want to achieve in our lives."

(In the years we've been together, both professionally and personally, we've both realized that at this point in our lives, we are still very young and there is so much more we still want to achieve in our lives.)

“Pareho po namin na-realize that being the best of friends will even be more beneficial for us. Mas kumportable kami makakapagtrabaho. Wala pong pagbabago. Kami pa din ang magkasama dahil there’s no one else we would rather work with than each other.”

(We have both realized that being the best of friends will even be more beneficial for us. We feel comfortable working with each other. Nothing has changed. We are still together because there's no one else we'd rather work with than each other.)

Both ended their statements by thanking fans for their support.

Maymay and Edward first rose to fame via Pinoy Big Brother season 7 in 2017. – Rappler.com