MANILA, Philippines – Actress and dancer Regine Tolentino announced on Sunday, April 5 that she gave birth to her third child, a girl, last March.

On Instagram, Regine introduced her daughter Rosie.

"At a time of uncertainty and anxiety, everyone is looking for a spark of hope, a miracle that will raise our spirits and make everything better. This blessing can come in any shape or form. Ours came on March 17, 2020 at 9:25pm."

Regine did not mention the name of her baby's father, but the actress has been in a relationship with Dondi Narciso, a director and photographer. Dondi also shared the same photo on his Instagram page.

Regine has two daughters with ex-actor Lander Vera-Perez. In 2016, the actress confirmed that she and Lander have separated after 18 years of marriage. – Rappler.com