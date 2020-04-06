MANILA, Philippines – Actress Iza Calzado thanked followers, work colleagues, her family and friends, and the Asian Hospital and Medical Center medical staff on Monday, April 6, almost a week after she was discharged from the hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Iza, 37, had been hospitalized because of pneumonia. She was already in the hospital when she tested positive for the coronavirus. In her post, she said she also had a Acinetobacter Baumannii infection. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, weakens a patient's immune system, leaving them vulnerable to other infections and complications.

"I am alive and for that I am truly grateful. I know that so many of you sent your love and support and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. Please know that even if I didn’t get to read all the messages, I felt the love and good energy and that you helped me pull through one of the darkest moments of my life. Everything by God’s Grace, of course, but your prayers did so much for me. I hope in some way, I can pay it forward," she said.

The actress opened her post with an apology for a statement which she said "was totally misconstrued."

Prior to announcing that she had been hospitalized, the actress was criticized online for a comment she made on a post by Lea Salonga. Lea had shared another viral post that mused about the possibility that the coronavirus "is here to help us," as it rattled on the consequences of lockdowns and quarantines worldwide – clearer skies because mass transportation has been reduced or shut down completely, people being forced to work from home, among others. "What is this virus is an ally in our evolution?" read one of the statements in the post which Lea shared.

Iza then commented: "I agree with this and have been thinking about how the Covid situation is actually the Universe’s way of making the world a better place moving forward. Praying for the best."

In her April 6 post, Iza apologized, saying: "I understand how and why that happened and I am sorry if anyone was offended and felt bad about it. Please know that I would never intentionally say anything to hurt others nor celebrate anyone else’s suffering. I am a hopeful person and always try see the silver lining in every dark cloud. I am sad that you missed my heart but I also understand your sentiments."

Iza also encouraged her followers to continue praying as the world continues to battle the pandemic.

"Today, I encourage you to take a moment to thank God for your breath, thank Him for everything and everyone in your life and let us continue to pray for those who are suffering and for those who are trying their best to help those in need. Together, we can overcome all of this. Mabuhay! "

Iza earlier gave a short message on ASAP Natin To on Sunday, April 5, thanking everyone for the love and support.

The actress is one of over 3,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines. The entire Luzon has been on lockdown since March 17 with different provinces and cities around the Philippines beginning community quarantines of their own as cases of the virus and the disease it caused continue to be detected around the country. – Rappler.com