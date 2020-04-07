MANILA, Philippines – Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee is setting aside her beauty queen crown in the meantime to serve the United Kingdom as a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mukherjee was a junior doctor when she won Miss England in August 2019 and competed at the Miss World pageant in December 2019. She recently returned to the United Kingdom from doing overseas charity work to return to her medical career.

According to a CNN report, it was in early March 2020 that the 24-year-old beauty queen decided to pause her humanitarian work in India, where she had spent 4 weeks as the ambassador of Coventry Mercia Lions Club, a community charity which donated supplies to schools and money to a home for abandoned young girls.

As the UK continued to battle the pandemic, Mukherjee heard from her former co-workers at the Pilgrim Hospital about how bad the situation was back home. Mukherjee told hospital management she would be returning to work.

"When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you're still expected to put the crown on, get ready... look pretty. I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work," she told CNN in an interview.

"I felt a sense of this is what I'd got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now. It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help," she added.

Mukherjee arrived in the UK on Wednesday, April 1, after finding a flight from India to Frankurt, and then to London, with the help of the British High Commission in Kolkata, India.

She will first complete two weeks of self-isolation before resuming her work at the Pilgrim Hospital. Her specialization lies in respiratory medicine.

"There's no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need." – Rappler.com