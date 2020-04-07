MANILA, Philippines – Ellen Adarna won't be returning to showbiz anytime soon.

In an interview on RX 93.1 over the weekend, Ellen said that her main focus is taking care of her son Elias with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

"No, no. I don't want to say like no forever right. But definitely not in the next 7 years," she said.

"I want to be with my son in his formative years which is the first 7 years. I am a very hands-on mom."

Her schedule she said includes waking up early, meditating – something she has picked up since returning from her trip to Bali – and spending time with her son. She also exercises in between.

Ellen also pointed out the importance of time for yourself. "Me time is essential to be a happy individual."

In March, Ellen opened up about battling depression and anxiety after taking a break from showbiz.

The actress went on hiatus in 2017, around the same time it was reported that she was pregnant with her child from co-star and rumored partner John Lloyd. The two never confirmed their relationship, or talked publicly about their son, Elias. They reportedly broke up in 2019. – Rappler.com