MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres has beaten melanoma, a type of cancer.

Speaking with good friend singer-actress Pops Fernandez over the weekend via Instagram Live, Dayanara gave updates on her condition.

"I had Melanoma cancer and it was found out last year. I started treatment for a year and I thank the Lord and everyone for all the prayers. It’s amazing, the amount of love, support, and prayers that I received,” she said.

“Last week, on Monday, I had my last test and everything was negative. I’m done with treatment, it took me a year and then now for the next two years, I’m going to be doing tests every three months just to be safe.”

Dayanara said that she wants to go back to the Philippines for a visit. The last time she was in the country was in 2017 to judge the Miss Universe pageant.

"I’d love to visit the Philippines... it’s one of those things that’s always at the back of my mind that I have to go back and this crisis happens, and it makes me realize that if you want to do something, do it. As soon as this is over, I definitely need to go back. I miss everybody,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayanara Torres (@dayanarapr) on Apr 3, 2020 at 5:52pm PDT

In March, Dayanara shared that tests showed she no longer had the cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayanara Torres (@dayanarapr) on Mar 24, 2020 at 8:23pm PDT

Dayanara spent a few years in the Philippines after her reign as Miss Universe. She starred in movies like Hataw Na with Gary Valenciano and Basta't Kasama Kita with Aga Muhlach.

After her Philippine showbiz stint, Dayanara returned to Puerto Rico and the US. She has two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony. – Rappler.com