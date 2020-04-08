MANILA, Philippines – Former actress Jewel Mische welcomed her second child, a daughter named Emerald Jade, on April 3 in the US.

Jewel posted a photo of Emerald with the caption: "She’s here. Emerald 'Emrie' Jade Kurzer. Emerald: “majestic beauty.. rare strength.. tempered with mercy and lover of mankind.”

Emerald weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces at birth, according to the actress.

"I’m good, just sore and exhausted," Jewel added.

Emerald is Jewel's second child with husband Alister Kurzer. Their eldest child Aislah Rose was born in July 2018.

Prior to moving to the US, Jewel starred in a number of ABS-CBN shows such as Maria la del Barrio, Precious Hearts Presents: Paraiso, and 100 Days to Heaven. – Rappler.com