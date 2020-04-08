MANILA, Philippines – Ormoc City mayor and actor Richard Gomez turned 54 on April 7 and his wife, Leyte 4th district representative Lucy Torres-Gomez and daughter Juliana shared their birthday greetings on respective social media accounts.

Juliana, 19, wrote of her dad: "You buy mom and I flowers every year for Valentine’s and often, just randomly when we pass by a flower shop. You know exactly what I’m craving for even without asking. You have the best taste in music. My love for Donna Summer and Apo Hiking Society could only ever come from you."

"We can talk forever about sports or how to make the perfect carbonara, but we can also sit in silence, on our phones, showing each other memes every few minutes. It’s always easy with you, dad. It’s always fun. Happy birthday! By the time you read this I think I’ll be halfway done with baking your chocolate cake."

Lucy, who has been married to Richard since 1998, shared a photo of him eating as they enjoyed the outdoors in their home in Ormoc.

"This is you. In my eyes. You can fix anything that is broken, play the guitar and sing me love songs, dance with me. You take care of your friends, bring home strangers and treat them like family, you nurture your own vegetable garden, make and plate a full course meal at midnight, love your dogs (and 2 turtles, bees, chicken, geese). You make sure everybody at home respect birds’ nests. And you plant me trees to commemorate milestones," Lucy wrote.

"Every day you wake up early and work hard to keep Ormoc safe. And by the time the sun sets you come home, this warrior who already did much but is able and ready still to just be father, husband, man. Is there anything you can’t do."



"My dearest love. You are joy and strength and courage, my warrior, my Superman. Happy birthday, my sun and moon. I love you always and always. Cheers to more happy and healthy birthdays to celebrate."

Richard thanked his daughter for baking his birthday cake. "Thank you, @gomezjuliana for baking me a birthday cake! It’s super yummy! Alexander, the dog, loves it, too!"

