MANILA, Philippines – Miltos Yerolemou, the actor who played Arya Stark's unforgettable swordfighting teacher Syrio Forel in Game of Thrones, sent a message to the frontliners of Medical City Ortigas, thanking them for their dedication and encouraging them in a way only the First Sword of Braavos could.

Miltos shared that his friend's father recently died of the coronavirus. "His family told me of the care that your team gave him and the brave work that you do for all your patients each and every day."

"You face fatigue, shortages of supplies, and a very real risk of infection. They want you to know that you, all of you are their heroes," he said.

"They also asked me to tell you to keep safe, rest well, and to take care," he said, naming some of the hospital's doctors.

"You are in their prayers every day," he said, before switching to Tagalog: "Huwag po kayong susuko. Bayani po kayong lahat. Maraming maraming salamat po (Don't give up, You are heroes. Thank you so much.)

He ended his message by saying his character's most iconic line on the show: "Remember: there is only one thing we say to the god of death: Not today."

"Stay strong, stay safe, and thank you for everything that you do," he said.

Medical City Ortigas was among the first hospitals in Metro Manila to declare overcapacity as 144 of its doctors and nurses underwent self-quarantine on March 21 due to exposure to the virus.

As of April 10, the country has recorded 4,195 coronavirus cases, with 221 deaths, and 140 recoveries. – Rappler.com