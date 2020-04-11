MANILA, Philippines – Rupert Grint, known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, is going to be a father.

The 31-year-old English actor, who currently stars on Apple TV+'s horror series Servant, is expecting his first child with Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging actress Georgia Groome, 28.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," Rupert's representative confirmed to US media outlets E! News and People.

The couple were spotted on the streets of London on Thursday, April 9, with Georgia's baby bump visible.

Rupert and Georgia have reportedly been dating on and off since 2011, but have managed to keep their relationship relatively private.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Rupert shared that he'd like "to settle down and have kids soon."

"If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with," he said. – Rappler.com