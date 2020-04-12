MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff released new photos of their month-old daughter Dahlia Amèlie on Sunday, April 12, to celebrate Easter.

"Happy Easter from our little bunny and blessing," Anne wrote, while also quoting a verse from the Bible to caption the photo.

Erwan, who took the photo of his daughter, also wrote: "Embracing my new role as a full time dad/florist/baby photographer."

Anne and Erwan first introduced Dahlia to their followers on March 6, posting photos of her hands and feet. On April 3, the couple shared another photo of Dahlia, who celebrated her first month on April 2.

Anne gave birth to Dahlia on March 2 in Australia. – Rappler.com