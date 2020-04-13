MANILA, Philippines – Sisters Julia, Dani, and Claudia Barretto announced that they have raised more than P600,000 from their Para May Bukas fund drive, to construct a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in a Quezon City hospital.

The Para May Bukas fund raiser was launched last April 4.

On Saturday, April 11, Julia wrote on Instagram: "Our fundraiser #ParaMayBukas has already reached its 600,000PHP goal but because of your generosity and support we ended our fundraiser with more— 651,952.22PHP!!! My sisters Dani, Claudia, and I want to thank everyone who took part on this mission. This was a success because of all your support and help. We will continue to post updates and progress. Again, thank you very much."

The Fe del Mundo Hospital is the beneficiary of the fundraiser. Dani and Julia shared updates on the construction, which include beds and toilets constructed by WTA Design Studios.

The rest of the proceeds from the fund drive will be used to buy meals and protective personal equipment (PPEs) for medical frontliners.

The sisters are just some of the celebrities who have been raising money for medical frontliners in the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com