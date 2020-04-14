MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bea Alonzo launched a donation drive to raise funds to buy bed sheets for hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

In an interview on ANC, Bea said the campaign, called Covers of Hope, aims to raise money and purchase bed sheets for hospitals with coronavirus patients. The project is under the I am Hope organization, of which Bea is a co-founder. (LIST: Celebrities lead relief, fund drives for families, workers affected by lockdown)

"Covers of Hope is a campaign to raise funds and to donate bed sheets to hospitals and the sleeping quarters of our frontliners," she said.

"We were told na meron na rin (told that there is a) shortage for bed sheets sa ibang (in other) hospitals. And so what we did was purchase textiles and we partnered with a designer... and what he's going to do is turn these textiles into bed sheets for free."

"Right now, our budget is really limited and ngayon finally hihingi na kami ng tulong sa public. Alam naming nakakahiyang manghingi ng tulong kasi lahat tayo may personal na mga problema but if you have extra and you are interested to help, pwede niyong bisitahin 'yung Facebook page ng I Am Hope organization or you can visit our Instagram page, @iamhope_org."

(Right now, our budget is really limited so we're now asking for help from the public. We know it's hard to ask for help given that we all have our own problems but if you have extra and you are interested to help, you can visit the Facebook page of I am Hope Organization or you can visit the Instagram page @iamhope_org.)

The Covers of Hope is one of the many projects that Bea and the organization has been doing as the country battles the pandemic. Aside from Covers of Hope, the organization has donated vitamins, alcohol, face shields, and groceries to barangays. They've also sent cooked meals for medical frontliners.

Bea said that helping others has given her a sense of fulfillment and she reminded others to be compassionate in these challenging times.

“It can be frustrating at times but it’s also very fulfilling kahit nakakapagod gumawa ng DIY face shields. Ngayon ko nararamdaman 'yung sense of community ng mga Pilipino, 'yung bayanihan. (It can be frustrating at times but it's also fulfilling – even if it's tiring to make DIY face shields. Now I feel the sense of community of the Filipinos, the bayanihan.)

"Right now, our world needs more kindness. Gusto ko rin sabihin na sana magkaroon din tayo ng compassion.” (We should all have compassion.) – Rappler.com